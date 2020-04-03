6701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Live the life that you have been dreaming about! Walk right out your first floor condo onto the sandy Whitney Beach at Longboat Key. This updated and impeccably maintained two bedroom, two bath condo, furnished in neutral tones is waiting for your arrival. Master bedroom is equipped with a King size bed, while the guest bedroom has twins. This spacious retreat offers a private entry courtyard plus a beachfront patio. In Season (January – April) rent is $4,900.00/monthly and Off Season rent is $2,500.00/monthly (unavailable in June). Call today for more details, options or to schedule a private tour!