Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:32 AM

572 SCHOONER LANE

572 Schooner Lane · (941) 366-7673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

572 Schooner Lane, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3221 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to Bliss and Luxury in Longboat Key! No matter your needs, this exquisitely fully furnished 3BR/3BA with a Den private home will fit them. Step inside to a sun drenched, spacious open floor plan with immediate views of the sparkling pool and canal. On the first floor you’ll find an inviting living room open to the kitchen and formal dining room with a mirrored accent wall. This kitchen is a cook’s dream, well laid out with views of the water from the windows and plenty of light from skylights. A separate wet bar with wine cooler and additional dining space is perfect for entertaining. Laundry room with full sized washer and dryer is off the kitchen. Two expansive rooms are situated between a large bathroom with walk in shower. Another possible 3rd bedroom by the front door is currently being used as a den with a pull out sleeper sofa.

As you travel up the beautiful staircase you’ll find a tranquil, private owner’s suite with floor to ceiling windows. A cozy reading nook is tucked to the side and outside you’ll have a secluded deck with retractable awning and stunning views of the water. A master bathroom with duel sinks, walk in shower and claw foot tub finishes the suite. The backyard is Florida Living at its finest! The enclosed lanai houses a large, heated salt water swimming pool with views of the water. Outside is your private boat dock (you can always rent if you don’t have a boat available) with easy access to Sarasota Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway. A BBQ grill is available for use. From the lanai is a full 3rd bathroom for easy rising off after a day of fun.

Fully stocked with linens, towels, serving ware and everything else required for a relaxing, tropical getaway. Located on the south end of Longboat Key extremely close to the famous St. Armand’s Circle which has endless options for dining, entertainment and shopping. Numerous gorgeous beaches to choose from, many just a short walk away.

In Season (JAN - APR) rent is $13,000.00/monthly and Off Season rent is $6,000.00/monthly. Utilities are included with a $100.00 cap on electric (tenant is responsible for overage). Security deposit is $3,000.00. Pets are Welcomed with a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit. Available next starting June 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 SCHOONER LANE have any available units?
572 SCHOONER LANE has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 572 SCHOONER LANE have?
Some of 572 SCHOONER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 SCHOONER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
572 SCHOONER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 SCHOONER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 SCHOONER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 572 SCHOONER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 572 SCHOONER LANE does offer parking.
Does 572 SCHOONER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 SCHOONER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 SCHOONER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 572 SCHOONER LANE has a pool.
Does 572 SCHOONER LANE have accessible units?
No, 572 SCHOONER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 572 SCHOONER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 SCHOONER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 572 SCHOONER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 SCHOONER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
