572 SCHOONER LANE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome to Bliss and Luxury in Longboat Key! No matter your needs, this exquisitely fully furnished 3BR/3BA with a Den private home will fit them. Step inside to a sun drenched, spacious open floor plan with immediate views of the sparkling pool and canal. On the first floor you’ll find an inviting living room open to the kitchen and formal dining room with a mirrored accent wall. This kitchen is a cook’s dream, well laid out with views of the water from the windows and plenty of light from skylights. A separate wet bar with wine cooler and additional dining space is perfect for entertaining. Laundry room with full sized washer and dryer is off the kitchen. Two expansive rooms are situated between a large bathroom with walk in shower. Another possible 3rd bedroom by the front door is currently being used as a den with a pull out sleeper sofa.



As you travel up the beautiful staircase you’ll find a tranquil, private owner’s suite with floor to ceiling windows. A cozy reading nook is tucked to the side and outside you’ll have a secluded deck with retractable awning and stunning views of the water. A master bathroom with duel sinks, walk in shower and claw foot tub finishes the suite. The backyard is Florida Living at its finest! The enclosed lanai houses a large, heated salt water swimming pool with views of the water. Outside is your private boat dock (you can always rent if you don’t have a boat available) with easy access to Sarasota Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway. A BBQ grill is available for use. From the lanai is a full 3rd bathroom for easy rising off after a day of fun.



Fully stocked with linens, towels, serving ware and everything else required for a relaxing, tropical getaway. Located on the south end of Longboat Key extremely close to the famous St. Armand’s Circle which has endless options for dining, entertainment and shopping. Numerous gorgeous beaches to choose from, many just a short walk away.



In Season (JAN - APR) rent is $13,000.00/monthly and Off Season rent is $6,000.00/monthly. Utilities are included with a $100.00 cap on electric (tenant is responsible for overage). Security deposit is $3,000.00. Pets are Welcomed with a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit. Available next starting June 1st, 2020.