5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool media room tennis court

WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL WITH WALK-OUT TO BEACH. Beachside with full beach view updated 2-bedroom / 2-bath unit, all new kitchen and appliances, new bathroom, all new furniture, dishes, linens, etc. This is a delightful unit and a hidden treasure right on the beach! Private, heated pool, beachside cabana with chairs, private Gulfside balcony with walk-out to beach. Beachside patio and bright, open floorplan provide full Gulf views. Walk out to your own private beach on beautiful Longboat Key! Direct Gulf-Front Property with gorgeous sunset views. Intimate, eight unit, two story complex. Heated Swimming Pool, Large Lanai with full beach view. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and public parks. Public tennis nearby. Mini-mart across street. Golf, Fishing and Bicycle rentals nearby. Playground and nature park just across the road with a nice walk to the Bay. Convenient to Anna Maria or St. Armand's and Sarasota with festivals, theatres, museums, shopping and sports. Spring training home for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles. $1,500/WEEK summer rate plus tax and fees mid-April to mid-December.