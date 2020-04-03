All apartments in Longboat Key
5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

5591 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
Location

5591 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL WITH WALK-OUT TO BEACH. Beachside with full beach view updated 2-bedroom / 2-bath unit, all new kitchen and appliances, new bathroom, all new furniture, dishes, linens, etc. This is a delightful unit and a hidden treasure right on the beach! Private, heated pool, beachside cabana with chairs, private Gulfside balcony with walk-out to beach. Beachside patio and bright, open floorplan provide full Gulf views. Walk out to your own private beach on beautiful Longboat Key! Direct Gulf-Front Property with gorgeous sunset views. Intimate, eight unit, two story complex. Heated Swimming Pool, Large Lanai with full beach view. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and public parks. Public tennis nearby. Mini-mart across street. Golf, Fishing and Bicycle rentals nearby. Playground and nature park just across the road with a nice walk to the Bay. Convenient to Anna Maria or St. Armand's and Sarasota with festivals, theatres, museums, shopping and sports. Spring training home for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles. $1,500/WEEK summer rate plus tax and fees mid-April to mid-December.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5591 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
