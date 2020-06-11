All apartments in Longboat Key
Location

5581 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,755

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY.
Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.

The Wicker Inn is a private beachfront paradise on the beautiful and exclusive island of Longboat Key only minutes from Sarasota or Anna Maria Island, Florida. This quaint inn features ten suites and one cottage, all newly renovated with timeless Old Florida decor. Surrounded by tropical blooms, lush foliage, vine-covered arbors, swaying palm trees, gazebo and private, heated swimming pool.

Your private beach retreat and only steps to the beach, the Wicker Inn continues to be one of Florida’s best-kept secrets. Located only 20 minutes from Sarasota- Bradenton International Airport and just over an hour from St. Petersburg and Tampa International airports. The Inn is close to world-class shopping, dining and entertainment on St. Armand's circle, downtown Sarasota and Anna Maria island. Close to restaurants, shopping and the 30-acre bayside Joan Durante Park.

The Morning Glory is an updated, turnkey furnished 3-Bedroom / 1-Bath Suite with king-size bed, two twin beds and a queen bed with pull-out couch. Walk-in shower. Combined living / dining room, private open porch area, full kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. Flat screen cable TV and Blu-ray DVD Player with FREE Wireless Internet. There are flat screen TV's in all of the bedrooms.

This Beachside 11-unit resort is just steps to the beach! On-site management and reservation office. Heated pool, BBQ grills, private beach access and lounge chairs with umbrellas on the beach, outdoor shower and complimentary shared laundry facilities. There is a community barbecue grilling area featuring charcoal grills and picnic tables.

Take your pick of several options for a romantic escape or a fun filled Florida getaway with the family. Weekly rentals start at $1,755/week plus tax and fees. CALL US TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $1,755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
