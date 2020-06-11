5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access

THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY.

Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.



The Wicker Inn is a private beachfront paradise on the beautiful and exclusive island of Longboat Key only minutes from Sarasota or Anna Maria Island, Florida. This quaint inn features ten suites and one cottage, all newly renovated with timeless Old Florida decor. Surrounded by tropical blooms, lush foliage, vine-covered arbors, swaying palm trees, gazebo and private, heated swimming pool.



Your private beach retreat and only steps to the beach, the Wicker Inn continues to be one of Florida’s best-kept secrets. Located only 20 minutes from Sarasota- Bradenton International Airport and just over an hour from St. Petersburg and Tampa International airports. The Inn is close to world-class shopping, dining and entertainment on St. Armand's circle, downtown Sarasota and Anna Maria island. Close to restaurants, shopping and the 30-acre bayside Joan Durante Park.



The Morning Glory is an updated, turnkey furnished 3-Bedroom / 1-Bath Suite with king-size bed, two twin beds and a queen bed with pull-out couch. Walk-in shower. Combined living / dining room, private open porch area, full kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. Flat screen cable TV and Blu-ray DVD Player with FREE Wireless Internet. There are flat screen TV's in all of the bedrooms.



This Beachside 11-unit resort is just steps to the beach! On-site management and reservation office. Heated pool, BBQ grills, private beach access and lounge chairs with umbrellas on the beach, outdoor shower and complimentary shared laundry facilities. There is a community barbecue grilling area featuring charcoal grills and picnic tables.



Take your pick of several options for a romantic escape or a fun filled Florida getaway with the family. Weekly rentals start at $1,755/week plus tax and fees. CALL US TODAY!