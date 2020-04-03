All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
535 SANCTUARY DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

535 SANCTUARY DRIVE

535 Sanctuary Drive · (941) 373-5570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

535 Sanctuary Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228
Longboat Key Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A102 · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
SPEND YOUR VACATION IN PARADISE. 1st floor walk out residence that feels like a beach house located on the island of Longboat Key. Private gated access to the pools/Jacuzzi and beach. Spend your time walking the sand beach with the turquoise blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico along with a game of tennis, private fitness center, ride bikes down the Gulf Of Mexico Drive. You will enjoy this open concept floor plan with tastefully decorated and very well appointed furnishings. Great for entertaining! The 3rd bedroom is being used as a private office. The kitchen is spacious and upgraded with lovely granite and top of the line appliances. At the Sanctuary you will be part of 18 incredible beachfront acres with walking trails, Olympic sized heated pool & spa, lighted tennis courts, fitness center, and a clubhouse with planned activities. You will be perfectly situated behind the luxury gated complex. Conveniently located on south Longboat Key close to St. Armand?s and downtown Sarasota. Enjoy a complementary round of Golf by booking today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE have any available units?
535 SANCTUARY DRIVE has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE have?
Some of 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
535 SANCTUARY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 535 SANCTUARY DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity