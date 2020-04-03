535 SANCTUARY DRIVE

Amenities

SPEND YOUR VACATION IN PARADISE. 1st floor walk out residence that feels like a beach house located on the island of Longboat Key. Private gated access to the pools/Jacuzzi and beach. Spend your time walking the sand beach with the turquoise blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico along with a game of tennis, private fitness center, ride bikes down the Gulf Of Mexico Drive. You will enjoy this open concept floor plan with tastefully decorated and very well appointed furnishings. Great for entertaining! The 3rd bedroom is being used as a private office. The kitchen is spacious and upgraded with lovely granite and top of the line appliances. At the Sanctuary you will be part of 18 incredible beachfront acres with walking trails, Olympic sized heated pool & spa, lighted tennis courts, fitness center, and a clubhouse with planned activities. You will be perfectly situated behind the luxury gated complex. Conveniently located on south Longboat Key close to St. Armand?s and downtown Sarasota. Enjoy a complementary round of Golf by booking today!