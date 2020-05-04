5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

BANYAN BAY CLUB - - A BEACH TO BAY COMMUNITY. Welcome to Paradise! at the Banyan Bay Club. This condominium complex is conveniently located mid-island offering the best BEACH and BAY access. This spacious, 3-Bedroom, 3-Bath, turnkey furnished condominium has plenty of space to relax, read a book or gaze at the beautiful landscaped park-like setting with partial Bay views. The open kitchen is light and bright with seating located near the window in the kitchen area. Yes, it even has a dining room located adjacent to the living room. King size bed in the master bedroom with master bath en-suite and outside sitting area. Guest bedroom has queen bed and guest bath with stacked washer/dryer in the laundry room. The upstairs Loft Area has two twin beds, bathroom and a sitting area.



Amenities include pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and exercise room. If you choose to fish, there is a dock with seating to reel in your catch of the day. Beach access is directly across the road and provides chairs on the beach. Restaurants and specialty shops are located only a block away. Make this perfect condominium your getaway on Longboat Key! Call us today!



RENTAL RATE:

OFF-SEASON $3,500/MONTH plus tax and fees MAY THRU NOVEMBER

SEASONAL RENTAL: $4,500/MONTH plus tax and fees DECEMBER THRU APRIL