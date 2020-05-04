All apartments in Longboat Key
5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
BANYAN BAY CLUB - - A BEACH TO BAY COMMUNITY. Welcome to Paradise! at the Banyan Bay Club. This condominium complex is conveniently located mid-island offering the best BEACH and BAY access. This spacious, 3-Bedroom, 3-Bath, turnkey furnished condominium has plenty of space to relax, read a book or gaze at the beautiful landscaped park-like setting with partial Bay views. The open kitchen is light and bright with seating located near the window in the kitchen area. Yes, it even has a dining room located adjacent to the living room. King size bed in the master bedroom with master bath en-suite and outside sitting area. Guest bedroom has queen bed and guest bath with stacked washer/dryer in the laundry room. The upstairs Loft Area has two twin beds, bathroom and a sitting area.

Amenities include pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and exercise room. If you choose to fish, there is a dock with seating to reel in your catch of the day. Beach access is directly across the road and provides chairs on the beach. Restaurants and specialty shops are located only a block away. Make this perfect condominium your getaway on Longboat Key! Call us today!

RENTAL RATE:
OFF-SEASON $3,500/MONTH plus tax and fees MAY THRU NOVEMBER
SEASONAL RENTAL: $4,500/MONTH plus tax and fees DECEMBER THRU APRIL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
