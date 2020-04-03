All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-204 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
sauna
tennis court
BAYSIDE SEASONAL RENTAL WITH FULL BAY VIEW - - Full Bay views of Sarasota Bay from every room in this preferred "Building B" location at Windward Bay, a 25-acre bayside community on beautiful Longboat Key. Views across Sarasota Bay from morning to night feature sunrise over the Bay, boating, fishing and wildlife activies during the day and evening vistas of the city lights from downtown Sarasota. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit is turn-key furnished and tastefully updated with WiFi Internet access, flat screen TVs in living and master bedroom en-suite with queen in master and twins in guest bedroom. Newer flooring and furnishings. Convenient under-building parking with elevator access and storage unit with bicycles is included on the first level. Clean, well maintained laundry facilities with coin-operated washer/dryers are also located on the 1st floor. Guest parking available. Windward Bay resident amenities include two heated pools and clubhouse, walking paths on the Bay, two tennis courts, saunas and fitness center. Boat docks are available for a monthly fee. The association recently completed numerous improvements including new pool finishes, new roadways and resurfaced tennis courts. Three beach access locations for residents include a private, deeded beach access only a short walk across Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
