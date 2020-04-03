4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool guest parking internet access sauna tennis court

BAYSIDE SEASONAL RENTAL WITH FULL BAY VIEW - - Full Bay views of Sarasota Bay from every room in this preferred "Building B" location at Windward Bay, a 25-acre bayside community on beautiful Longboat Key. Views across Sarasota Bay from morning to night feature sunrise over the Bay, boating, fishing and wildlife activies during the day and evening vistas of the city lights from downtown Sarasota. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit is turn-key furnished and tastefully updated with WiFi Internet access, flat screen TVs in living and master bedroom en-suite with queen in master and twins in guest bedroom. Newer flooring and furnishings. Convenient under-building parking with elevator access and storage unit with bicycles is included on the first level. Clean, well maintained laundry facilities with coin-operated washer/dryers are also located on the 1st floor. Guest parking available. Windward Bay resident amenities include two heated pools and clubhouse, walking paths on the Bay, two tennis courts, saunas and fitness center. Boat docks are available for a monthly fee. The association recently completed numerous improvements including new pool finishes, new roadways and resurfaced tennis courts. Three beach access locations for residents include a private, deeded beach access only a short walk across Gulf of Mexico Drive.