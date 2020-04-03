All apartments in Longboat Key
4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
Location

4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
SEASONAL BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL WITH FULL GULF VIEW. Fantastic views of beach and sunset from this updated 5th floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished condo. Open floor plan in kitchen, living and dining area. Flat screen cable TV in living room and bedroom. WiFi Internet access available. Eat-in Kitchen has been updated with newer tile back splash, new cabinets and granite countertops. Bathrooms have been remodeled. King bed, twin beds and daybed. Washer/dryer in unit. Tiled and screened-in lanai.

The Castillian enjoys many fine amenities including assigned covered parking, private storage closets adjacent to covered parking, heated swimming pool and spa with a large deck area, tennis courts and a game room with a completely equipped kitchen. Enjoy spectacular Gulf views in this tropical paradise setting on Longboat Key.

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
