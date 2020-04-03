4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities
SEASONAL BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL WITH FULL GULF VIEW. Fantastic views of beach and sunset from this updated 5th floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished condo. Open floor plan in kitchen, living and dining area. Flat screen cable TV in living room and bedroom. WiFi Internet access available. Eat-in Kitchen has been updated with newer tile back splash, new cabinets and granite countertops. Bathrooms have been remodeled. King bed, twin beds and daybed. Washer/dryer in unit. Tiled and screened-in lanai.
The Castillian enjoys many fine amenities including assigned covered parking, private storage closets adjacent to covered parking, heated swimming pool and spa with a large deck area, tennis courts and a game room with a completely equipped kitchen. Enjoy spectacular Gulf views in this tropical paradise setting on Longboat Key.
Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.