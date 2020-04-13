All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 4440 EXETER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
4440 EXETER DRIVE
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:37 PM

4440 EXETER DRIVE

4440 Exeter Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4440 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
LONGBOAT HARBOUR - BAYSIDE MONTHLY SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY.

Gorgeous canal views of Sarasota Bay from this 3rd floor, 2-bed/2-bath Turn-key furnished condo. Comfortable and nicely furnished with screened lanai and canal view featuring wildlife, fish and occasional dolphin spottings throughout the day. Longboat Harbour is one of the island's most popular vacation destinations and is known for its friendly, active lifestyle. Amenities include four community pools, tennis courts, billiard room, ping pong table, card table room, shuffleboard, putting green, community BBQ area, boat/kayak docks, lending library, men's and ladies showers/sauna and restrooms, fully equipped gym and private beach access. Longboat Harbour has private beach access directly across Gulf of Mexico Drive at the newly remodeled pavilion including private parking, storage, rest rooms, showers and tables. There is docking available on a first come basis and a floating dock for kayaks and canoes. This furnished residence comes with one covered parking space. Seasonal and off-season rates apply.

Amenities include four community pools, tennis courts, billiard room, ping pong table, card table room, shuffleboard, putting green, community BBQ area, boat/kayak docks, lending library, men's and ladies showers/sauna and restrooms, fully equipped gym and private beach access. Longboat Harbour has private beach access directly across Gulf of Mexico Drive at the newly remodeled pavilion including private parking, storage, rest rooms, showers and tables. There is docking available on a first come basis and a floating dock for kayaks and canoes. This furnished residence comes with one covered parking space.

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 EXETER DRIVE have any available units?
4440 EXETER DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4440 EXETER DRIVE have?
Some of 4440 EXETER DRIVE's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4440 EXETER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4440 EXETER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 EXETER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4440 EXETER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4440 EXETER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4440 EXETER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4440 EXETER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 EXETER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 EXETER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4440 EXETER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4440 EXETER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4440 EXETER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 EXETER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4440 EXETER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4440 EXETER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4440 EXETER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4440 EXETER DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity