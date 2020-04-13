4440 EXETER DRIVE

Amenities

LONGBOAT HARBOUR - BAYSIDE MONTHLY SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY.



Gorgeous canal views of Sarasota Bay from this 3rd floor, 2-bed/2-bath Turn-key furnished condo. Comfortable and nicely furnished with screened lanai and canal view featuring wildlife, fish and occasional dolphin spottings throughout the day. Longboat Harbour is one of the island's most popular vacation destinations and is known for its friendly, active lifestyle. Amenities include four community pools, tennis courts, billiard room, ping pong table, card table room, shuffleboard, putting green, community BBQ area, boat/kayak docks, lending library, men's and ladies showers/sauna and restrooms, fully equipped gym and private beach access. Longboat Harbour has private beach access directly across Gulf of Mexico Drive at the newly remodeled pavilion including private parking, storage, rest rooms, showers and tables. There is docking available on a first come basis and a floating dock for kayaks and canoes. This furnished residence comes with one covered parking space. Seasonal and off-season rates apply.



