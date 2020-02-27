All apartments in Longboat Key
4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1
4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1

4410 Exeter Drive · (941) 587-2603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4410 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
internet access
tennis court
SPECTACULAR VIEWS of Sarasota Bay! This 2 Bed/2 Bath, 2nd floor condo is turnkey furnished and is a short term rental only. The living/dining room adjoins the waterfront lanai and also has wonderful water views. The light & bright kitchen has ample cabinets and counter space, generously sized en-suite master bedroom. Master bathroom offers stand up shower while guest bathroom has tub/shower combo. King bed in master bedroom, queen and twin bed in guest room. Over sized, glassed lanai looks out onto the Bay. Imagine relaxing on your lanai while manatees play right outside, boats bob in the water and Osprey dive from incredible heights. This very popular community also has a private Beach Pavilion right on the Gulf that includes showers/restrooms/picnic tables/beach chair storage, a renovated clubhouse with kitchen and billiard/game room plus fitness center, kayak launch/storage, 4 heated pools, tennis, fishing pier, library, wood shop, art studio, and putting green. Building offers elevator and coin operated washers & dryers. No pets allowed. Call for availability!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 have any available units?
4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 have?
Some of 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 has a pool.
Does 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
