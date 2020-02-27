4410 Exeter Drive #204 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table putting green internet access tennis court

SPECTACULAR VIEWS of Sarasota Bay! This 2 Bed/2 Bath, 2nd floor condo is turnkey furnished and is a short term rental only. The living/dining room adjoins the waterfront lanai and also has wonderful water views. The light & bright kitchen has ample cabinets and counter space, generously sized en-suite master bedroom. Master bathroom offers stand up shower while guest bathroom has tub/shower combo. King bed in master bedroom, queen and twin bed in guest room. Over sized, glassed lanai looks out onto the Bay. Imagine relaxing on your lanai while manatees play right outside, boats bob in the water and Osprey dive from incredible heights. This very popular community also has a private Beach Pavilion right on the Gulf that includes showers/restrooms/picnic tables/beach chair storage, a renovated clubhouse with kitchen and billiard/game room plus fitness center, kayak launch/storage, 4 heated pools, tennis, fishing pier, library, wood shop, art studio, and putting green. Building offers elevator and coin operated washers & dryers. No pets allowed. Call for availability!

