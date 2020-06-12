All apartments in Longboat Key
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 376-4500
Location

4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$4,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout. Enjoy the beautiful turquoise water from the balcony during the day and magnificent sunsets in the evening with your favorite beverage. Amenities include Gulf front heated pool & spa, fitness room and a gas grill. One assigned covered parking spot and plenty of guest parking. A secure building with on site management. Close proximity to wonderful restaurants and shopping. Property is booked from 11/28/2018 - 6/30/2019.
GULF OF MEXICO, SARASOTA, LUXURY RENTALS, LONGBOAT KEY FL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
