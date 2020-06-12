4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout. Enjoy the beautiful turquoise water from the balcony during the day and magnificent sunsets in the evening with your favorite beverage. Amenities include Gulf front heated pool & spa, fitness room and a gas grill. One assigned covered parking spot and plenty of guest parking. A secure building with on site management. Close proximity to wonderful restaurants and shopping. Property is booked from 11/28/2018 - 6/30/2019.

GULF OF MEXICO, SARASOTA, LUXURY RENTALS, LONGBOAT KEY FL.