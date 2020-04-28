4400 EXETER DRIVE

Amenities

putting green hardwood floors dishwasher cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool pool table putting green shuffle board bbq/grill internet access sauna tennis court

GORGEOUS HARBOUR VIEWS from this spacious and updated 2nd floor 1-bed/1-bath turnkey furnished condo. King bed in master with walk-in closet, separate vanity and tub/shower. Living room sofa is a sleeper. Comfortable and nicely furnished with new hardwood floors, beautifully updated and fully-equipped kitchen, dining/living room combined. Opens to screened lanai with harbour views. Seasonal rates include FREE cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.



Longboat Harbour is one of the island's most popular vacation destinations and known for its friendly, active lifestyle. Amenities include four community pools, tennis courts, billiard room, ping pong table, card table room, shuffleboard, putting green, community BBQ area, boat/kayak docks, lending library, men's and ladies showers/sauna and restrooms, fully equipped gym and private beach access directly across Gulf of Mexico Drive at the remodeled pavilion including private parking, storage, rest rooms, warm showers and tables. Boat docks are available on a first come basis with a floating dock for kayaks and canoes. This turnkey furnished residence comes with one covered parking space and elevator access.



Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, sales/resort taxes, booking fee and association application fee.



RENTAL RATES:

MAY THRU NOVEMBER $2,250/MONTH plus tax and fees

DECEMBER THRU APRIL $3,500/MONTH plus tax and fees - 3-month minimum in season