Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:11 AM

4400 EXETER DRIVE

4400 Exeter Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit J-204 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
GORGEOUS HARBOUR VIEWS from this spacious and updated 2nd floor 1-bed/1-bath turnkey furnished condo. King bed in master with walk-in closet, separate vanity and tub/shower. Living room sofa is a sleeper. Comfortable and nicely furnished with new hardwood floors, beautifully updated and fully-equipped kitchen, dining/living room combined. Opens to screened lanai with harbour views. Seasonal rates include FREE cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.

Longboat Harbour is one of the island's most popular vacation destinations and known for its friendly, active lifestyle. Amenities include four community pools, tennis courts, billiard room, ping pong table, card table room, shuffleboard, putting green, community BBQ area, boat/kayak docks, lending library, men's and ladies showers/sauna and restrooms, fully equipped gym and private beach access directly across Gulf of Mexico Drive at the remodeled pavilion including private parking, storage, rest rooms, warm showers and tables. Boat docks are available on a first come basis with a floating dock for kayaks and canoes. This turnkey furnished residence comes with one covered parking space and elevator access.

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, sales/resort taxes, booking fee and association application fee.

RENTAL RATES:
MAY THRU NOVEMBER $2,250/MONTH plus tax and fees
DECEMBER THRU APRIL $3,500/MONTH plus tax and fees - 3-month minimum in season

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 EXETER DRIVE have any available units?
4400 EXETER DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4400 EXETER DRIVE have?
Some of 4400 EXETER DRIVE's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 EXETER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4400 EXETER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 EXETER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4400 EXETER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 4400 EXETER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4400 EXETER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4400 EXETER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 EXETER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 EXETER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4400 EXETER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4400 EXETER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4400 EXETER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 EXETER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 EXETER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 EXETER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 EXETER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
