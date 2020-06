Amenities

gym pool pool table tennis court clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court

SEASONAL /SHORT TERM - LONGBOAT KEY - Looking for a beach condo? This 2/2 has deeded beach access just across the street and a view of the gulf from your lanai! Amenities include 4 heated pools, fitness, tennis, billiards/cards, bbq area, clubhouse, library and more! Laundry on the first floor. Pets are not permitted per the association. All new windows going in now. SEASONAL $2995; OFF-SEASON $1900. AVAILABLE SEASON 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1855753)