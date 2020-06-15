All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102

4330 Falmouth Drive · (941) 328-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4330 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
internet access
sauna
tennis court
SEASONAL****Waterfront Condo on Longboat Key! - Coastal chic is the theme in this totally renovated, from floor to ceiling, two bedroom, two bathroom waterfront condo in gated Longboat Harbour. Water views of Sarasota Bay and canal will soothe your soul. This vacation retreat also comes with deeded beach access that is a 3 minute walk from your door. The private beach has ample parking, a pavilion with rest rooms, seating and storage cabana. You won't have time to get bored here with 4 heated pools, tennis, fitness center with sauna, clubhouse with library and club room, WIFI, billiards and card room, social room, wood shop, art studio and game room. Outside you'll find rentable dock space, kayak/canoe launch, fishing pier and a putting green. No community laundry for you-you have your own in unit laundry. No pets per association. $4400 per month December thru April. Don't let this one get away! LEASED JANUARY-MAY 2020 and JANUARY -MARCH 2021.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2687845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 have any available units?
4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 have?
Some of 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102's amenities include putting green, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 does offer parking.
Does 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity