3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

SEASONAL LUXURIOUS BAYSIDE CONDO RENTAL. Enjoy panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and beautiful sunrise from your lanai and living room in this third floor location. Updated kitchen and baths, open floorplan and enclosed lanai. Equipped with a stackable washer and dryer, this turnkey furnished condo is ready for move in....just bring your food and clothes! Buttonwood Cove is conveniently located mid-island. Community features include elevator access, heated pool, dedicated boat dock, under-building parking and storage with deeded beach acess and picnic table and BBQ grill on the beach.