Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

3660 Gulf of Mexico Dr · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3660 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
SEASONAL LUXURIOUS BAYSIDE CONDO RENTAL. Enjoy panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and beautiful sunrise from your lanai and living room in this third floor location. Updated kitchen and baths, open floorplan and enclosed lanai. Equipped with a stackable washer and dryer, this turnkey furnished condo is ready for move in....just bring your food and clothes! Buttonwood Cove is conveniently located mid-island. Community features include elevator access, heated pool, dedicated boat dock, under-building parking and storage with deeded beach acess and picnic table and BBQ grill on the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
