Longboat Key, FL
2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 376-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Seaplace is a wonderful, friendly communtiy with lots of activities. This two bedroom, two bath condo is very nicely appointed and is equipped with everything you will need during your stay. There are two pools right on the ocean front, a large, relaxing clubhouse with WIFI. Stroll the beautiful sand on the beach for sunrise and enjoy the evening sunsets. A full open view of the Gulf of Mexico. Great restaurants abound as well as proximity to St Armands Cr for shopping and, numerous craft and art fairs! Short drive to downtown Sarasota and our renowned theatre district. Longboat Key for a delightful vacation. GULF OF MEXICO, LONGBOAT KEY, LUXURY, VACATION RENTAL, SARASOTA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
