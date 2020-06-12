2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access media room

Seaplace is a wonderful, friendly communtiy with lots of activities. This two bedroom, two bath condo is very nicely appointed and is equipped with everything you will need during your stay. There are two pools right on the ocean front, a large, relaxing clubhouse with WIFI. Stroll the beautiful sand on the beach for sunrise and enjoy the evening sunsets. A full open view of the Gulf of Mexico. Great restaurants abound as well as proximity to St Armands Cr for shopping and, numerous craft and art fairs! Short drive to downtown Sarasota and our renowned theatre district. Longboat Key for a delightful vacation. GULF OF MEXICO, LONGBOAT KEY, LUXURY, VACATION RENTAL, SARASOTA.