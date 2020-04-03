All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

1975 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 730-1459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit G4-404 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Vacation Rental: Seaplace, a gulf-side community on south Longboat Key. This stunning turnkey furnished 2 bed, 2 bath 4th floor unit (elevator provided) provides everything you need to enjoy a beach vacation. Amazing amenities include gated entry, lush landscaping, recreational trails, on-site community manager, two heated swimming pools (one right outside of this building), heated jacuzzi, Har-Tru tennis courts, well equipped fitness center, grilling stations and clubhouse. Seaplace is just 3 miles to St. Armands Circle and 1 mile to Publix. This unit provides tennis court views with beach access within steps of building. Washer and dryer in unit, one carport and one assigned parking space. Two queen beds, one pull out sofa, two flat screen TV’s. Wi-Fi and good cable package included. All utilities included. Florida 12% tax and tourism taxes apply for any lease less than 6 months. If interested in 6 month lease or longer please ask for details. Seaplace application and gate decal $120. Security deposit $750. Exit cleaning $200. 3-month minimum required. No smoking or pets permitted. ----PROPERTY HAS BEEN LEASED January thru March 2021----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

