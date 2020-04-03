1975 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Vacation Rental: Seaplace, a gulf-side community on south Longboat Key. This stunning turnkey furnished 2 bed, 2 bath 4th floor unit (elevator provided) provides everything you need to enjoy a beach vacation. Amazing amenities include gated entry, lush landscaping, recreational trails, on-site community manager, two heated swimming pools (one right outside of this building), heated jacuzzi, Har-Tru tennis courts, well equipped fitness center, grilling stations and clubhouse. Seaplace is just 3 miles to St. Armands Circle and 1 mile to Publix. This unit provides tennis court views with beach access within steps of building. Washer and dryer in unit, one carport and one assigned parking space. Two queen beds, one pull out sofa, two flat screen TV’s. Wi-Fi and good cable package included. All utilities included. Florida 12% tax and tourism taxes apply for any lease less than 6 months. If interested in 6 month lease or longer please ask for details. Seaplace application and gate decal $120. Security deposit $750. Exit cleaning $200. 3-month minimum required. No smoking or pets permitted. ----PROPERTY HAS BEEN LEASED January thru March 2021----