1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

RARE CORNER UNIT with spectacular Sunset Views from this beach-side high-rise 5th floor unit with exterior balcony. Updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath residence featuring direct Gulf vistas of turquoise water that stretch for miles from this unit. The open layout features an updated kitchen with open living and dining area, master bedroom has water views and includes built in closet space as well as an en-suite with dual sinks and walk in shower. Guest bedroom has twin beds and adjoins guest bath with tub/shower. Full size washer/dryer is included. Secure building access complete this five-star vacation destination. Beachplace is a socially-active resort-style community located on the pristine shores of the Gulf of Mexico. Residents enjoy an array of first-rate amenities, which include on-site management, 24-hour manned guard gate, state of the art fitness center, a stylishly updated clubhouse, lighted tennis courts, Gulf-side heated swimming pools and spa. This community is centrally located only a short drive from the fine dining and shopping on St. Armand’s Circle and the rich cultural lifestyle of downtown Sarasota. MONTHLY AND SEASONAL RENTALS available. Mid-December to mid-April available $9,500/month; mid-April to mid-December $6,750/month (plus tax and fees).