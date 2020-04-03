All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

1135 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
RARE CORNER UNIT with spectacular Sunset Views from this beach-side high-rise 5th floor unit with exterior balcony. Updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath residence featuring direct Gulf vistas of turquoise water that stretch for miles from this unit. The open layout features an updated kitchen with open living and dining area, master bedroom has water views and includes built in closet space as well as an en-suite with dual sinks and walk in shower. Guest bedroom has twin beds and adjoins guest bath with tub/shower. Full size washer/dryer is included. Secure building access complete this five-star vacation destination. Beachplace is a socially-active resort-style community located on the pristine shores of the Gulf of Mexico. Residents enjoy an array of first-rate amenities, which include on-site management, 24-hour manned guard gate, state of the art fitness center, a stylishly updated clubhouse, lighted tennis courts, Gulf-side heated swimming pools and spa. This community is centrally located only a short drive from the fine dining and shopping on St. Armand’s Circle and the rich cultural lifestyle of downtown Sarasota. MONTHLY AND SEASONAL RENTALS available. Mid-December to mid-April available $9,500/month; mid-April to mid-December $6,750/month (plus tax and fees).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
