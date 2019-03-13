1095 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

This gulf front unit has been completely renovated top to bottom. Offering gorgeous views of the gulf with stunning sunsets. Stainless steel appliances, tile wood plank floors, beach décor, top notch throughout & Everything is NEW. Beach Place is located on the south end of Longboat Key. Go for an early morning stroll with your coffee on beautiful sandy beaches that stretch for miles. If your looking for a sunset, enjoy them nightly on your terrace with a cool glass your favorite. This unit is booked for Season 2019 (Jan - March) but available for a quick summer or fall Get-A-Way. 30 day minimum.