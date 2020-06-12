/
2 bedroom apartments
145 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1140 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7666 Forest City Rd 129
7666 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
998 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 82134 New walk in shower.carpet Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82134 Property Id 82134 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835882)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
8509 Sunlit Lane
8509 Sunlit Lane, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
8509 Sunlit Lane Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Northwest Orlando! - Check out this 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage and Fenced Backyard in Northwest Orlando! This home features vaulted ceilings in Living Room
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7632 Forest City Road #064
7632 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5469774)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7610 Forest City Road #021
7610 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5675094)
Results within 1 mile of Lockhart
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
17 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rosemont
18 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Lake Lotus Club
32 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1179 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1149 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
25 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
167 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4632 Lighthouse Circle
4632 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse for Rent - Complete, recent remodel in quiet Carmel Oaks subdivision of Rosemont.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305 Available 06/15/20 Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Lotus Club
1 Unit Available
1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932
1064 Lotus Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1001 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! Welcome home to Lake Lotus Club! You will feel right at home the moment you
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203
1475 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1048 sqft
Upscale Living in a 2/2 Condo in the Beautiful Visconti - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
4158 Versailles Drive - 1, Unit 4158D
4158 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1304 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4158 Versailles Drive - 1, Unit 4158D in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
4020 Versailles dr Unit 4020C
4020 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4020 Versailles dr Unit 4020C in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
3988 VERSAILLES DR UNIT 3988C
3988 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3988 VERSAILLES DR UNIT 3988C in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1440 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE
1440 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Resort Style GATED Community. SECOND FLOOR/ CORNER UNIT with wooded lake view from every room. 2 BED/2 BATHS featuring open living/dining combo, 9-foot ceilings, lots of natural light.
