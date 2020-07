Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool carpet

Beautiful Garage Townhouse - Don't blink on this one. Come home and relax in 2 bedroom, 2 bath Townhome. It has a small loft, One Car Garage, Living Room, Kitchen Appliances, Community Pool, Washer and Dryer in unit. Upon entering the home, visitors will be greeted with tile floors and berber carpet in the main areas as well as neutral colors throughout. This home is a must see and priced to move fast.



