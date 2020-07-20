5554 Regal Oaks Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Orlando For Rent - Lovely 3 Bedroom House For Rent.



Freshly refurbed with brand new grey tile throughout the living areas and kitchen.



New Carpeting in the Bedrooms



Open Plan Feel with Spacious rooms this home is fresh and airy.



Nice large living areas and bedrooms.



Screened Porch and Fenced In Yard.



Txt 3059514494 For An Appointment.



$70.00 Application Fee per adult. Standard Application process.



Apply Online



www.rentalsorlandofl.com



Credit Check / Employment Verification / Referenced Rental History



No Evictions / No Criminal History.



No Dangerous Dog Breeds.



This Home will not last long.



One Month's Security Deposit and First Month's Rent for Move In



(RLNE3899023)