Lockhart, FL
5554 Regal Oaks Circle
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

5554 Regal Oaks Circle

5554 Regal Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5554 Regal Oak Circle, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Orlando For Rent - Lovely 3 Bedroom House For Rent.

Freshly refurbed with brand new grey tile throughout the living areas and kitchen.

New Carpeting in the Bedrooms

Open Plan Feel with Spacious rooms this home is fresh and airy.

Nice large living areas and bedrooms.

Screened Porch and Fenced In Yard.

Txt 3059514494 For An Appointment.

$70.00 Application Fee per adult. Standard Application process.

Apply Online

www.rentalsorlandofl.com

Credit Check / Employment Verification / Referenced Rental History

No Evictions / No Criminal History.

No Dangerous Dog Breeds.

This Home will not last long.

One Month's Security Deposit and First Month's Rent for Move In

(RLNE3899023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5554 Regal Oaks Circle have any available units?
5554 Regal Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
Is 5554 Regal Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5554 Regal Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5554 Regal Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5554 Regal Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5554 Regal Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 5554 Regal Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5554 Regal Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5554 Regal Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5554 Regal Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 5554 Regal Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5554 Regal Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 5554 Regal Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5554 Regal Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5554 Regal Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5554 Regal Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5554 Regal Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
