5434 MUSTANG WAY

Completely remodeled, new cabinets, refrigerator, carpets, paint and much more. Comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Shaded private yard, mature landscaping on dead end street. Open floor plan with nice sized bedrooms. The kitchen includes all the appliances with plenty of cabinets and counter space. This home is centrally located with nearby shopping, restaurants and easy access to major roadways.



Available NOW!



Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.



$60 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED