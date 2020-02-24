All apartments in Lockhart
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5434 MUSTANG WAY

5434 Mustang Way · No Longer Available
Location

5434 Mustang Way, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled, new cabinets, refrigerator, carpets, paint and much more. Comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Shaded private yard, mature landscaping on dead end street. Open floor plan with nice sized bedrooms. The kitchen includes all the appliances with plenty of cabinets and counter space. This home is centrally located with nearby shopping, restaurants and easy access to major roadways.

Available NOW!

Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.

$60 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5434 MUSTANG WAY have any available units?
5434 MUSTANG WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
What amenities does 5434 MUSTANG WAY have?
Some of 5434 MUSTANG WAY's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5434 MUSTANG WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5434 MUSTANG WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5434 MUSTANG WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5434 MUSTANG WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5434 MUSTANG WAY offer parking?
No, 5434 MUSTANG WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5434 MUSTANG WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5434 MUSTANG WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5434 MUSTANG WAY have a pool?
No, 5434 MUSTANG WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5434 MUSTANG WAY have accessible units?
No, 5434 MUSTANG WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5434 MUSTANG WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5434 MUSTANG WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5434 MUSTANG WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5434 MUSTANG WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
