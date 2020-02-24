Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport

5410 Paladin Way Orlando, FL 32810 - Deposit $1350. Monthly Rent $1350. Available Now!



Contact Spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



3 bedroom,1.5 bath with a spacious layout and great backyard! This home features spacious bedrooms, a large living room, and a yard. Covered carport and long drive way make parking for friends and family simple and easy. All rooms have tile flooring, and there's a utility room with storage space and washer/dryer hookups. Come see it today!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



**This home does not accept Section 8**



Schools:

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**



Pet Information-

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



