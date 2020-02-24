All apartments in Lockhart
5410 Paladin Way
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

5410 Paladin Way

5410 Paladin Way · No Longer Available
Location

5410 Paladin Way, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5410 Paladin Way Orlando, FL 32810 - Deposit $1350. Monthly Rent $1350. Available Now!

Contact Spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

3 bedroom,1.5 bath with a spacious layout and great backyard! This home features spacious bedrooms, a large living room, and a yard. Covered carport and long drive way make parking for friends and family simple and easy. All rooms have tile flooring, and there's a utility room with storage space and washer/dryer hookups. Come see it today!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

**This home does not accept Section 8**

Schools:
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Pet Information-
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

(RLNE4842063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Paladin Way have any available units?
5410 Paladin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
Is 5410 Paladin Way currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Paladin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Paladin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Paladin Way is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Paladin Way offer parking?
Yes, 5410 Paladin Way offers parking.
Does 5410 Paladin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Paladin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Paladin Way have a pool?
No, 5410 Paladin Way does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Paladin Way have accessible units?
No, 5410 Paladin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Paladin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Paladin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5410 Paladin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5410 Paladin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
