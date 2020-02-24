All apartments in Lockhart
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

4402 Orangebrook Drive

4402 Orangebrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Orangebrook Dr, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/2 Home In Eden Park/Lockhart Area - This corner lot home has 4-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms with 1,131 square feeet of heated space and 1,545 total square feet. Kitchen and living area are tiled with carpeted bedrooms. Spacious eat-in kitchen has stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a fenced backyard, one-car garage and the laundry area has hook-ups only for a washer and dryer. Convenient to SR 414, US 441 and other major roads for commuting.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

(RLNE5638080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Orangebrook Drive have any available units?
4402 Orangebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
What amenities does 4402 Orangebrook Drive have?
Some of 4402 Orangebrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Orangebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Orangebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Orangebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4402 Orangebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 4402 Orangebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4402 Orangebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 4402 Orangebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4402 Orangebrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Orangebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4402 Orangebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Orangebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4402 Orangebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Orangebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4402 Orangebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 Orangebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 Orangebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

