4402 Orangebrook Drive

Amenities
4/2 Home In Eden Park/Lockhart Area - This corner lot home has 4-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms with 1,131 square feeet of heated space and 1,545 total square feet. Kitchen and living area are tiled with carpeted bedrooms. Spacious eat-in kitchen has stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a fenced backyard, one-car garage and the laundry area has hook-ups only for a washer and dryer. Convenient to SR 414, US 441 and other major roads for commuting.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219
(RLNE5638080)