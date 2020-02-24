All apartments in Lockhart
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:38 PM

4245 Plantation Cove Drive

4245 Plantation Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4245 Plantation Cove Drive, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2/2.5 Townhouse In Plantation Cove - 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Lockhart area community of Plantation Cove. Conveniently located close to Maitland Blvd/Toll 414 & 434 making for easy commute. Two-story unit with bedrooms upstairs, both with private bathrooms. First floor is tile throughout living area and kitchen. Washer/dryer included, and back porch is screened. There are 1,233 total sq. ft, with 1,053 sq. ft. under air.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5044882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 Plantation Cove Drive have any available units?
4245 Plantation Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
Is 4245 Plantation Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Plantation Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Plantation Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4245 Plantation Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 4245 Plantation Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 4245 Plantation Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4245 Plantation Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4245 Plantation Cove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Plantation Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 4245 Plantation Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4245 Plantation Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 4245 Plantation Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Plantation Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 Plantation Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4245 Plantation Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4245 Plantation Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
