4245 Plantation Cove Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

2/2.5 Townhouse In Plantation Cove - 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Lockhart area community of Plantation Cove. Conveniently located close to Maitland Blvd/Toll 414 & 434 making for easy commute. Two-story unit with bedrooms upstairs, both with private bathrooms. First floor is tile throughout living area and kitchen. Washer/dryer included, and back porch is screened. There are 1,233 total sq. ft, with 1,053 sq. ft. under air.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240



(RLNE5044882)