4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301

GREAT GROUND Floor 3/2 Condo With Lake View!!! Must See! - Ground floor 3/2 condo with lake view and Community Pool! Ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring in great room and carpets in all the bedrooms! French doors open to screen porch with a view of Lake Lockhart. Open floor plan with lots of storage. Don't miss! Sorry no pets.Please call us today @ 407-766-9353 to schedule a walk through appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.DavidRentsOrlando.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2692894)