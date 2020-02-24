All apartments in Lockhart
4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301

4120 Plantation Cove Dr Unit 301 · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Plantation Cove Dr Unit 301, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
GREAT GROUND Floor 3/2 Condo With Lake View!!! Must See! - Ground floor 3/2 condo with lake view and Community Pool! Ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring in great room and carpets in all the bedrooms! French doors open to screen porch with a view of Lake Lockhart. Open floor plan with lots of storage. Don't miss! Sorry no pets.Please call us today @ 407-766-9353 to schedule a walk through appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.DavidRentsOrlando.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2692894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 have any available units?
4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
Is 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 offer parking?
No, 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 have a pool?
Yes, 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 has a pool.
Does 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Plantation Cove Drive Unit 301 does not have units with air conditioning.
