Leon County, FL
3706 Caracus Court
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

3706 Caracus Court

3706 Caracus Court · (850) 888-2056 ext. 1
Location

3706 Caracus Court, Leon County, FL 32303
Huntington Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3706 Caracus Court · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

3706 Caracus Court Available 08/07/20 Single family home available August! - More home than you would expect for this price! This home has been meticulously cared for by the owners, and it shows. Complete kitchen overhaul in 2007 with new floors, custom cabinets, counter tops, light fixtures and appliances. Also, this home has beautiful floors in the living room and hallway. Overlooking a fenced back yard, this home has a wonderful layout for entertaining or just relaxing. Plus, this home has a garage, a rare find for this price range! To schedule a tour or complete an application, please visit our website:

https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/vacancies

Property manager name & contact information:

Clay
850-778-5159
Clay@rentingtallahassee.com

(RLNE5742729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Caracus Court have any available units?
3706 Caracus Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3706 Caracus Court currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Caracus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Caracus Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Caracus Court is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Caracus Court offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Caracus Court offers parking.
Does 3706 Caracus Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Caracus Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Caracus Court have a pool?
No, 3706 Caracus Court does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Caracus Court have accessible units?
No, 3706 Caracus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Caracus Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Caracus Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3706 Caracus Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3706 Caracus Court does not have units with air conditioning.
