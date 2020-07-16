Amenities

pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3706 Caracus Court Available 08/07/20 Single family home available August! - More home than you would expect for this price! This home has been meticulously cared for by the owners, and it shows. Complete kitchen overhaul in 2007 with new floors, custom cabinets, counter tops, light fixtures and appliances. Also, this home has beautiful floors in the living room and hallway. Overlooking a fenced back yard, this home has a wonderful layout for entertaining or just relaxing. Plus, this home has a garage, a rare find for this price range! To schedule a tour or complete an application, please visit our website:



https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/vacancies



Property manager name & contact information:



Clay

850-778-5159

Clay@rentingtallahassee.com



(RLNE5742729)