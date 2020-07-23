/
wakulla county
136 Apartments for rent in Wakulla County, FL
1 Unit Available
114 Carousel
114 Carousel Cir, Crawfordville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
Dreaming of living in a beautiful luxury home but not ready to buy? Here is your chance to enjoy all the luxury and comfort of an exquisite home in the Garden of Saralan in Crawfordville. They just don't make them like this in Tallahassee.
1 Unit Available
28 Wildflower
28 Wildflower Lane, Wakulla County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1232 sqft
ONE OF A KIND Three Bedroom, Two Bath home on stilts with Bonus Room on 5.7 fenced acres ready for horses. Large Master bedroom with spa tub equipped with built-in radio and TV, walk-in closet and tons of storage space.
1 Unit Available
489 River Plantation
489 River Plantation Road, Wakulla County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
This gorgeous all brick home is totally private on 22 acres. Tenant could also join River Plantation HOA and have access to community pool and dock and boat ramp on the beautiful Wakulla River.
1 Unit Available
750 Woodville Highway
750 Woodville Hwy, Wakulla County, FL
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Quaint 1 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Shareable driveway with neighbors. 600 sq. ft. Water is included with rent. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour, 850-926-9100.
1 Unit Available
111 J R Milton Rd
111 J R Milton Road, Wakulla County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 08/01/20 Cute 2/2 House - Property Id: 325492 Cute 2/2 house with screened porch on corner lot. Please call 850-570-1014 for more information. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
2086 Spring Creek Highway
2086 Spring Creek Highway, Wakulla County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1216 sqft
REMODELED Three bedroom two bath mobile home with laminate flooring throughout. Upgraded stainless appliances including gas range and side by side refrigerator. Master Bathroom features large garden tub and new double vanity sink.
1 Unit Available
5984 Coastal Highway
5984 Coastal Highway, Wakulla County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Charming and recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on 1.5 acres located off of Coastal Hwy. Screened in front porch with a new deck on the back.
1 Unit Available
101 J R Milton
101 J R Milton Road, Wakulla County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in quiet neighborhood in Crawfordville, FL! Easy commute to Tallahassee, or to the coast! This home is completely remodeled, featuring wooden floors, new paint / trim, stainless appliances, large open kitchen
1 Unit Available
2481 Crawfordville Highway - 6, Unit #6
2481 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL
Studio
$500
500 sqft
Commercial property for lease! Great location inside Bay Springs Plaza. Great highway frontage! Individual unit is 500 square feet. $500 a month plus sales tax. $500 per unit Security Deposit.
$
54 Units Available
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lullwater at BlairStone in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Winewood
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in a pristine and relaxing setting is where you'll find The Greens at Old St. Augustine in Tallahassee, FL.
$
11 Units Available
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1305 sqft
Lush interiors and a stunning pool. Granite countertops, extra storage and walk-in closets provided. On-site sauna, conference room, game room and pool. Guest suite and garage available. Dogs and cats welcomed.
9 Units Available
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
$729
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments featuring modern kitchens, walk-in closets, extra storage and spacious layouts. Community highlights include game room, 24-hour gym, and pool, as well as an online portal for resident payments. On-site hiking and pet trails.
29 Units Available
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1585 sqft
Situated near Apalachee Parkway and the Lafayette Heritage Trail Park with access to I-10. Property amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a hot tub, and gym. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and a balcony or patio.
5 Units Available
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1603 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tally Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Southwood
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1260 sqft
Provides easy access to Route 319. Green-friendly apartments with Berber-style carpets, faux wood floors and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a movie theater room, Internet lounge and fitness center. Boat parking available.
4 Units Available
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
1 Unit Available
Southwood
3263 Newberry
3263 Newberry Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2021 sqft
Nice Executive home in Southwood. 2 fenced yards. Lots of storage. Refinished floors. New interior paint.
1 Unit Available
1653 Airport
1653 Airport Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 7th. No pets allowed! Great house close to FSU. Huge yard, carport and parking. Newer carpet and tile, new refrigerator. Ceiling fan in each bedroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer and lawn care included!
1 Unit Available
1629 Quazar
1629 Quazar Street, Leon County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1173 sqft
Newly updated 3/2 duplex features all new paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located off of Apalachee Parkway, with easy access to town. Kitchen is large with ample counter and cabinet space.
1 Unit Available
2325 W Pensacola
2325 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Large 3 bed/2 bath condo available September 7th! Open concept living, dining and kitchen with a sliding glass door that leads out to your patio.
1 Unit Available
Southwood
3316 CALUMET
3316 Calumet Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1524 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SOUTHWOOD HOME WITH 2-CAR GARAGE*LEASE INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE AND UTILTY CREDIT*ENJOY ALL SOUTHWOOD HAS TO OFFER*JUST BLOCKS FROM TOWN CENTER*OWNER OCCUPIED*CALL FOR APPOINTMENT.
1 Unit Available
226 Columbia
226 Columbia Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
HUGE 3 bed 3 bath townhouses available between August 8th and August 15th. Upstairs and downstairs living areas and private bathrooms for each bedroom. Washer, dryer and microwave included. Pets welcome! *Currently offering half-off August rent!*
