This little beauty is in a 55 or older community. This home available 1st of August. Two bedroom two bath Villa with all tile floors for easy care. You will also find large Florida room with screens and windows for your relaxing moments. The master bathroom has very nice step in shower for easy in easy out access. Kitchen comes with granite yes granite counter tops along with major appliances. This Villa also has laundry room with washer and dryer included. Come enjoy the quite life of a senior citizen in a great community. Give yourself a happy moment and take a look at your next home.