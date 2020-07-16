All apartments in Leesburg
2709 Savannah Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

2709 Savannah Drive

2709 Savannah Drive · (352) 559-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2709 Savannah Drive, Leesburg, FL 34748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sleepy Hollow, a quiet Leesburg community. Like new 3/2 split plan. New flooring, fresh paint, and ready to call home! Move-in fees include first month, security deposit, a $50.00 application fee, and pet fees if applicable (pets are negotiable.) Text or call Gloria for an appointment, 352-559-6400. No felonies or evictions will be accepted. Income must be $4,500.00 per month to qualify. Automatic rent payments collected on the 1st at Clearnow.com, tenant enrollment is a must. You must text your driver's license prior to appointment. Applications are at TurnKey.House. There is a one time $75.00 Lease prep fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Savannah Drive have any available units?
2709 Savannah Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2709 Savannah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Savannah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Savannah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Savannah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Savannah Drive offer parking?
No, 2709 Savannah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Savannah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Savannah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Savannah Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Savannah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Savannah Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Savannah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Savannah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Savannah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Savannah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Savannah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
