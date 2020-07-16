2709 Savannah Drive

Amenities

Sleepy Hollow, a quiet Leesburg community. Like new 3/2 split plan. New flooring, fresh paint, and ready to call home! Move-in fees include first month, security deposit, a $50.00 application fee, and pet fees if applicable (pets are negotiable.) Text or call Gloria for an appointment, 352-559-6400. No felonies or evictions will be accepted. Income must be $4,500.00 per month to qualify. Automatic rent payments collected on the 1st at Clearnow.com, tenant enrollment is a must. You must text your driver's license prior to appointment. Applications are at TurnKey.House. There is a one time $75.00 Lease prep fee.