26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY

Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs. This gated golf community is very friendly & secure. Home is on an oversized premium lot on the golf course (10th Green) it is stunning. Designer decorated, open floor plan, extra closets. Kitchen has island, closet pantry, living room, volume ceilings, tile throughout except bedrooms & den/office, light & bright, 2 sets of patio doors exit onto large screened lanai. No carpet, all fresh paint and ceramic tile throughout. Besides 2 bedroom, house has an office or den, which ever you prefer. Garage extended 4 ft., new lawn, master bedroom has lg walk-in closet & bath has duel sinks, garden tub & separate shower. TV dish on rear exterior. Live in the most desirable 55+ golf community with all the amenities of a resort village design. We offer a beautiful heated community pool, lap pool, & hot tub. There is an on-site restaurant, billiards, movie theater, ballroom, fitness center, tennis, pickleball, arts & craft, fitness & library. Included: all appliances, refrigerator, washer, dryer, garage door openers, fans & blinds. Just bring your swimsuit, tennis racket, golf cart, happy face & start having fun! Owner is licensed Realtor and will make all this work out as simple as possible. Owner financing available. The house will not be sold if there is a good tenant in place and wants to stay.