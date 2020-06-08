All apartments in Leesburg
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY

26820 White Plains Way · (407) 376-6120
Location

26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL 34748
Arlington Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs. This gated golf community is very friendly & secure. Home is on an oversized premium lot on the golf course (10th Green) it is stunning. Designer decorated, open floor plan, extra closets. Kitchen has island, closet pantry, living room, volume ceilings, tile throughout except bedrooms & den/office, light & bright, 2 sets of patio doors exit onto large screened lanai. No carpet, all fresh paint and ceramic tile throughout. Besides 2 bedroom, house has an office or den, which ever you prefer. Garage extended 4 ft., new lawn, master bedroom has lg walk-in closet & bath has duel sinks, garden tub & separate shower. TV dish on rear exterior. Live in the most desirable 55+ golf community with all the amenities of a resort village design. We offer a beautiful heated community pool, lap pool, & hot tub. There is an on-site restaurant, billiards, movie theater, ballroom, fitness center, tennis, pickleball, arts & craft, fitness & library. Included: all appliances, refrigerator, washer, dryer, garage door openers, fans & blinds. Just bring your swimsuit, tennis racket, golf cart, happy face & start having fun! Owner is licensed Realtor and will make all this work out as simple as possible. Owner financing available. The house will not be sold if there is a good tenant in place and wants to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY have any available units?
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY have?
Some of 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY does offer parking.
Does 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY has a pool.
Does 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY have accessible units?
No, 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
