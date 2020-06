Amenities

w/d hookup range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Super cute and charming Bungalow duplex. The home has been painted a neutral interior, charming wood planking ceiling gives the home that bungalow charm. Two good sized bedrooms also have Ceramic tile floors. Comes with Stove, refrigerator. Washer and dryer hook up available. Walking distance to restaurants, entertainment, schools, grocery stores and shopping. This is a super clean and charming 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Call today for a private showing. Call today for a showing.