9810 Healthpark CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Large End Unit Townhouse Apartment in a Gated Community close to Beaches, Wa-Ke-Hatchee Community Park, Lakes Park Library and Health Park Hospital. Nice open floor plan. Huge Master Suite with walk in closet and sitting/office area. New Paint,carpet,Fridge,Stove and Dishwasher. A/C replaced in 2019. Located near the entrance of community and pool. 2 car garage and screened Lanai. Great area for walking and biking. Don't wait to see this unit....it won't last !

Unit is currently being repainted, carpet replaced and a deep cleaning after the last 5 year tenant... photos will be updated immediately after completion but showings can still be scheduled now....