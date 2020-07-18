All apartments in Lee County
9810 Healthpark CIR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

9810 Healthpark CIR

9810 Healthpark Circle · (239) 980-0051
Location

9810 Healthpark Circle, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Large End Unit Townhouse Apartment in a Gated Community close to Beaches, Wa-Ke-Hatchee Community Park, Lakes Park Library and Health Park Hospital. Nice open floor plan. Huge Master Suite with walk in closet and sitting/office area. New Paint,carpet,Fridge,Stove and Dishwasher. A/C replaced in 2019. Located near the entrance of community and pool. 2 car garage and screened Lanai. Great area for walking and biking. Don't wait to see this unit....it won't last !
Unit is currently being repainted, carpet replaced and a deep cleaning after the last 5 year tenant... photos will be updated immediately after completion but showings can still be scheduled now....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 Healthpark CIR have any available units?
9810 Healthpark CIR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9810 Healthpark CIR have?
Some of 9810 Healthpark CIR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9810 Healthpark CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9810 Healthpark CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 Healthpark CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9810 Healthpark CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 9810 Healthpark CIR offer parking?
Yes, 9810 Healthpark CIR offers parking.
Does 9810 Healthpark CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 Healthpark CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 Healthpark CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9810 Healthpark CIR has a pool.
Does 9810 Healthpark CIR have accessible units?
No, 9810 Healthpark CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 Healthpark CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9810 Healthpark CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9810 Healthpark CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9810 Healthpark CIR has units with air conditioning.
