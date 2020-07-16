All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

9290 Belleza Way

9290 Belleza Way · (239) 481-6111
Location

9290 Belleza Way, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9290 Belleza Way · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1652 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Laguna Lakes - This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home, located in Laguna Lakes is available for off season (now through December 31st, 2020). The whole home is beautifully furnished, with upgrades galore. Gorgeous granite counters, upgraded cabinets, and stainless steel appliances featured in this open concept home. All upgraded lighting throughout, tile in the main areas, and wood laminate flooring in all of the bedrooms. Once out on the screened in lanai, you can enjoy the evenings in the pool, or close up the shades and watch your favorite show on the outdoor flat screen! Laguna Lakes is a well known community in South Fort Myers with many amenities, such as, a heated infinity pool, large fitness center, community clubhouse, play ground, and tennis courts. You will only be minutes away from beaches, shopping, restaurants, and more! Off-Seasonal/vacation rentals require a 3 month minimum lease at $3000 per month plus applicable taxes; with electric, water, and sewer included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9290 Belleza Way have any available units?
9290 Belleza Way has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9290 Belleza Way have?
Some of 9290 Belleza Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9290 Belleza Way currently offering any rent specials?
9290 Belleza Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9290 Belleza Way pet-friendly?
No, 9290 Belleza Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 9290 Belleza Way offer parking?
No, 9290 Belleza Way does not offer parking.
Does 9290 Belleza Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9290 Belleza Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9290 Belleza Way have a pool?
Yes, 9290 Belleza Way has a pool.
Does 9290 Belleza Way have accessible units?
No, 9290 Belleza Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9290 Belleza Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9290 Belleza Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9290 Belleza Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9290 Belleza Way does not have units with air conditioning.
