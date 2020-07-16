9290 Belleza Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Laguna Lakes - This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home, located in Laguna Lakes is available for off season (now through December 31st, 2020). The whole home is beautifully furnished, with upgrades galore. Gorgeous granite counters, upgraded cabinets, and stainless steel appliances featured in this open concept home. All upgraded lighting throughout, tile in the main areas, and wood laminate flooring in all of the bedrooms. Once out on the screened in lanai, you can enjoy the evenings in the pool, or close up the shades and watch your favorite show on the outdoor flat screen! Laguna Lakes is a well known community in South Fort Myers with many amenities, such as, a heated infinity pool, large fitness center, community clubhouse, play ground, and tennis courts. You will only be minutes away from beaches, shopping, restaurants, and more! Off-Seasonal/vacation rentals require a 3 month minimum lease at $3000 per month plus applicable taxes; with electric, water, and sewer included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5031382)