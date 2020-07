909 Prescott Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

FORT MYERS BEACH AREA

Home Features: 5400 Sq Ft. of Panoramic Water Views

3 Bedroom * 3.5 Bath * 2 Story * Pool Home

Wrap Around Florida Room * (2) Outside Sun Decks * 1 Up & 1 Down

Fully Stocked STAINLESS Kitchen (With Water Views))

2 Living Rooms * 1 Up & 1 Down (Wet Bar) * 2 Extra FULL Size Refrigerators * Washer & Dryer

This Home Is Perfect For a Family * Only 20 minute Walk to Ft Myers Beach or 5 minute Car Ride.

Centrally Located close to Shopping & Restaurants * NO PETS *

A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA

BEDROOMS

3 Bed

BATHROOMS

3.5 Bath

SIZE

5400

DESCRIPTION

FORT MYERS BEACH AREA

Home Features: 5400 Sq Ft. of Panoramic Water Views

3 Bedroom * 3.5 Bath * 2 Story * Pool Home

Wrap Around Florida Room * (2) Outside Sun Decks * 1 Up & 1 Down

Fully Stocked STAINLESS Kitchen (With Water Views))

2 Living Rooms * 1 Up & 1 Down (Wet Bar) * 2 Extra FULL Size Refrigerators * Washer & Dryer

This Home Is Perfect For a Family * Only 20 minute Walk to Ft Myers Beach or 5 minute Car Ride.

Centrally Located close to Shopping & Restaurants * NO PETS *

A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Carport, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets