Lee County, FL
6406 ROYAL WOODS DR
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 PM

6406 ROYAL WOODS DR

6406 Royal Woods Drive · (239) 221-8642
Location

6406 Royal Woods Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully furnished Villa for rent. This 1st floor, two bedroom/ 1.5 bath villa is located in the community of Royal Woods on beautifully well-kept landscaping. This condo offers a spacious living room, kitchen with adjacent breakfast nook, screened balcony with laundry and storage closet. Recently painted and has gone thru a kitchen renovation, new tile flooring, newer furniture and TV's. Come and enjoy what Florida has to offer! Seasonal rentals do include all utilities @2,600/ month. NO ANNUALS. Per HOA - MINIMUM 3 month rental, no more than 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR have any available units?
6406 ROYAL WOODS DR has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR have?
Some of 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR currently offering any rent specials?
6406 ROYAL WOODS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR pet-friendly?
No, 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR offer parking?
No, 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR does not offer parking.
Does 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR have a pool?
No, 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR does not have a pool.
Does 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR have accessible units?
No, 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6406 ROYAL WOODS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
