6406 ROYAL WOODS DR

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

Fully furnished Villa for rent. This 1st floor, two bedroom/ 1.5 bath villa is located in the community of Royal Woods on beautifully well-kept landscaping. This condo offers a spacious living room, kitchen with adjacent breakfast nook, screened balcony with laundry and storage closet. Recently painted and has gone thru a kitchen renovation, new tile flooring, newer furniture and TV's. Come and enjoy what Florida has to offer! Seasonal rentals do include all utilities @2,600/ month. NO ANNUALS. Per HOA - MINIMUM 3 month rental, no more than 6 months.