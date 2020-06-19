6400 Aragon WAY

Amenities

Tuscany Gardens a great community located in South Fort Myers... This well Maintained 2 bedrooms 2 baths first floor unit, tile floors in the dining and living room area and carpet in the bedrooms. Condo comes with full size washer/dryer, screened lanai and an extra mini storage. Tuscany Gardens offers its residents a pool, hot tub, fitness center, playground, tennis, car wash area, recycling, and gate access. This community is located close to restaurants, Hospital, Bell Tower, Movie Theater, I-75 and much more...... Water/Sewer/Trash included! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.