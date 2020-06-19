All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

6400 Aragon WAY

6400 Aragon Way · (239) 770-1785
Location

6400 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL 33966

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Tuscany Gardens a great community located in South Fort Myers... This well Maintained 2 bedrooms 2 baths first floor unit, tile floors in the dining and living room area and carpet in the bedrooms. Condo comes with full size washer/dryer, screened lanai and an extra mini storage. Tuscany Gardens offers its residents a pool, hot tub, fitness center, playground, tennis, car wash area, recycling, and gate access. This community is located close to restaurants, Hospital, Bell Tower, Movie Theater, I-75 and much more...... Water/Sewer/Trash included! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Aragon WAY have any available units?
6400 Aragon WAY has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6400 Aragon WAY have?
Some of 6400 Aragon WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Aragon WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Aragon WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Aragon WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6400 Aragon WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 6400 Aragon WAY offer parking?
No, 6400 Aragon WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6400 Aragon WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 Aragon WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Aragon WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6400 Aragon WAY has a pool.
Does 6400 Aragon WAY have accessible units?
No, 6400 Aragon WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Aragon WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 Aragon WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 Aragon WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 Aragon WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
