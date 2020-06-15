6089 Lake Front DR

Amenities

Escape the harsh winters to sunny Southwest Florida with this adorable 2 story townhome! This pet friendly property is located only a short distance from all local Fort Myers Beaches, and allows for a quiet setting with a private patio. This property is close to the RSW International Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, beaches, shopping, dining and more. The Island Park Woods Community has a great pool, with a coming soon clubhouse that is currently under construction. The community also offers a gulf access boat launch! Bring your boat, kayaks or rent one while you are here! Canal Access to Mullock Creek, which brings you to Rocky Bay, access to the Gulf through Estero Islands. All seasonal rentals are subject to 11.5% tax