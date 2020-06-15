All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

6089 Lake Front DR

6089 Lakefront Drive · (239) 225-8231
Location

6089 Lakefront Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Escape the harsh winters to sunny Southwest Florida with this adorable 2 story townhome! This pet friendly property is located only a short distance from all local Fort Myers Beaches, and allows for a quiet setting with a private patio. This property is close to the RSW International Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, beaches, shopping, dining and more. The Island Park Woods Community has a great pool, with a coming soon clubhouse that is currently under construction. The community also offers a gulf access boat launch! Bring your boat, kayaks or rent one while you are here! Canal Access to Mullock Creek, which brings you to Rocky Bay, access to the Gulf through Estero Islands. All seasonal rentals are subject to 11.5% tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6089 Lake Front DR have any available units?
6089 Lake Front DR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6089 Lake Front DR have?
Some of 6089 Lake Front DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6089 Lake Front DR currently offering any rent specials?
6089 Lake Front DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6089 Lake Front DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6089 Lake Front DR is pet friendly.
Does 6089 Lake Front DR offer parking?
Yes, 6089 Lake Front DR offers parking.
Does 6089 Lake Front DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6089 Lake Front DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6089 Lake Front DR have a pool?
Yes, 6089 Lake Front DR has a pool.
Does 6089 Lake Front DR have accessible units?
No, 6089 Lake Front DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6089 Lake Front DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6089 Lake Front DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6089 Lake Front DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6089 Lake Front DR does not have units with air conditioning.
