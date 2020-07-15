All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

5614 Whispering Willow WAY

5614 Whispering Willow Way · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5614 Whispering Willow Way, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2479 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available July-December 2020 $2,450/month plus utilities. Peaceful & private, this model-perfect estate home boasts an abundance of room for entertaining. Enjoy your morning coffee or dine al fresco on the spacious screened lanai, all while enjoying the beautiful, private lake view! There’s plenty of room for family life with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths & 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen offers an island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, and abundant cabinetry. The master has a tray ceiling, huge closets & the master bathroom features dual sinks, soaking tub & glass walk-in shower. All the extras are here – crown molding throughout, tray ceilings, modern finishes, updated colors and designer furnishings, All this in the gated community of Emerson Square in south Fort Myers. Resort-style amenities include clubhouse, community pool/spa, exercise room and play area. Easy access to I-75, FGCU, airport, golf, world class dining & shopping & our beautiful beaches. No pets. Prefer minimum 3 month seasonal lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Whispering Willow WAY have any available units?
5614 Whispering Willow WAY has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5614 Whispering Willow WAY have?
Some of 5614 Whispering Willow WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 Whispering Willow WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Whispering Willow WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Whispering Willow WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5614 Whispering Willow WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 5614 Whispering Willow WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5614 Whispering Willow WAY offers parking.
Does 5614 Whispering Willow WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5614 Whispering Willow WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Whispering Willow WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5614 Whispering Willow WAY has a pool.
Does 5614 Whispering Willow WAY have accessible units?
No, 5614 Whispering Willow WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Whispering Willow WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 Whispering Willow WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 Whispering Willow WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 Whispering Willow WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
