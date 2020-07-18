All apartments in Lee County
4670 Lakeside Club BLVD

4670 Lakeside Club Boulevard · (239) 333-8977
Location

4670 Lakeside Club Boulevard, Lee County, FL 33905

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fully furnished! Available now for move in! 55+ older community. 4670 Lakeside Club Blvd #4 in Pine Ridge, Fort Myers. $1295 per month + $1295 Security Deposit to move in. Tenants pay electric & water. Wood laminate & carpet & tile flooring. Washer & dryer inside unit. 1 car garage. 2 beds / 2 baths. Max occupants is 4 & DOES include children. SMOKING PROHIBITED. In order to qualify: Everyone must be over 55 years old & have at least a 550 credit score, 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history or home ownership (WITH NO GAPS / LAPSES / OR LIVING W/ FAMILY) no evictions, & evidence of $3240 NET monthly income shown with a July pay stub or April & May & June bank statements. In order to apply after you view this unit, please text a pic of drivers licenses & pay $100 application fee on 1 MONEY ORDER to Pine Ridge Condo Association. Our office also requires *separate* $500 holding fee be paid to Lyons Real Estate, in order to take property off market & hold it (for up to 30 days only) This $500 holding fee will go towards first month's rent, if approved. However, if declined, this $500 is fully refundable. PETS NOT ALLOWED; LARGE OR SMALL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD have any available units?
4670 Lakeside Club BLVD has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD have?
Some of 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Lakeside Club BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD offers parking.
Does 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD has a pool.
Does 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4670 Lakeside Club BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
