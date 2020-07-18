Amenities

Fully furnished! Available now for move in! 55+ older community. 4670 Lakeside Club Blvd #4 in Pine Ridge, Fort Myers. $1295 per month + $1295 Security Deposit to move in. Tenants pay electric & water. Wood laminate & carpet & tile flooring. Washer & dryer inside unit. 1 car garage. 2 beds / 2 baths. Max occupants is 4 & DOES include children. SMOKING PROHIBITED. In order to qualify: Everyone must be over 55 years old & have at least a 550 credit score, 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history or home ownership (WITH NO GAPS / LAPSES / OR LIVING W/ FAMILY) no evictions, & evidence of $3240 NET monthly income shown with a July pay stub or April & May & June bank statements. In order to apply after you view this unit, please text a pic of drivers licenses & pay $100 application fee on 1 MONEY ORDER to Pine Ridge Condo Association. Our office also requires *separate* $500 holding fee be paid to Lyons Real Estate, in order to take property off market & hold it (for up to 30 days only) This $500 holding fee will go towards first month's rent, if approved. However, if declined, this $500 is fully refundable. PETS NOT ALLOWED; LARGE OR SMALL