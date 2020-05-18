All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:40 AM

3760 Lakeview Isle CT

3760 Lake View Isle Ct · (410) 903-4303
Location

3760 Lake View Isle Ct, Lee County, FL 33905

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
tennis court
Available for rent now through May 31, 2021. Absolutely lovely, fully furnished home. Perfect for Snowbirds, work transfers, or those building a new home. Beautifully decorated and maintained. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths, two car garage. The water view from the screened in lanai makes time spent there very special. Lot's of upgrades making it a first class rental. The neighborhood, Verandah, is very special in itself. Outside of it's wildlife preserve beauty, it offers two 18 hole golf courses, tennis, bocce ball, KAYAKING, 9 + miles of biking and walking trails and a doggy park for man's best friend. Verandah is about 20 minutes from both the Fort Myers and Punta Gorda Airports and less than 15 minutes from downtown Fort Myers. The Caloosahatchee River is less than 2 miles from the front gate where you can enjoy on the water dining, boating, water skiing and fishing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 Lakeview Isle CT have any available units?
3760 Lakeview Isle CT has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3760 Lakeview Isle CT have?
Some of 3760 Lakeview Isle CT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 Lakeview Isle CT currently offering any rent specials?
3760 Lakeview Isle CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 Lakeview Isle CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 Lakeview Isle CT is pet friendly.
Does 3760 Lakeview Isle CT offer parking?
Yes, 3760 Lakeview Isle CT offers parking.
Does 3760 Lakeview Isle CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 Lakeview Isle CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 Lakeview Isle CT have a pool?
No, 3760 Lakeview Isle CT does not have a pool.
Does 3760 Lakeview Isle CT have accessible units?
No, 3760 Lakeview Isle CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 Lakeview Isle CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 Lakeview Isle CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3760 Lakeview Isle CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3760 Lakeview Isle CT does not have units with air conditioning.
