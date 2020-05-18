3760 Lakeview Isle CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking garage tennis court

Available for rent now through May 31, 2021. Absolutely lovely, fully furnished home. Perfect for Snowbirds, work transfers, or those building a new home. Beautifully decorated and maintained. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths, two car garage. The water view from the screened in lanai makes time spent there very special. Lot's of upgrades making it a first class rental. The neighborhood, Verandah, is very special in itself. Outside of it's wildlife preserve beauty, it offers two 18 hole golf courses, tennis, bocce ball, KAYAKING, 9 + miles of biking and walking trails and a doggy park for man's best friend. Verandah is about 20 minutes from both the Fort Myers and Punta Gorda Airports and less than 15 minutes from downtown Fort Myers. The Caloosahatchee River is less than 2 miles from the front gate where you can enjoy on the water dining, boating, water skiing and fishing.