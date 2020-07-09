20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD

Amenities
AWESOME SOUTHERN LAKE VIEW and a Beautiful Home that is Ready to Move in July 1st.
Fantastic AMENITIES such as Heated pool and Spa, Grand Clubhouse , Outdoor Bar & Pavilion , Playfield & Pavilion, Bocce & Pickle Ball courts , Fishing Pier , Movement Studio & State of the Art Fitness Center, Kayak & Canoe Launch, Fire Pit, Community Gathering Room, 6 Lighted Tennis Courts, Activity & Conference Rooms All in a Gated Community just minutes East of Interstate 75. Close to Wonderful Shopping as well as a Publix & numerous Restaurants. DO NOT MISS OUT ON SEEING THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A FUN PLACE TO LIVE.