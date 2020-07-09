20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court conference room clubhouse fire pit gym pool hot tub tennis court

AWESOME SOUTHERN LAKE VIEW and a Beautiful Home that is Ready to Move in July 1st.

Fantastic AMENITIES such as Heated pool and Spa, Grand Clubhouse , Outdoor Bar & Pavilion , Playfield & Pavilion, Bocce & Pickle Ball courts , Fishing Pier , Movement Studio & State of the Art Fitness Center, Kayak & Canoe Launch, Fire Pit, Community Gathering Room, 6 Lighted Tennis Courts, Activity & Conference Rooms All in a Gated Community just minutes East of Interstate 75. Close to Wonderful Shopping as well as a Publix & numerous Restaurants. DO NOT MISS OUT ON SEEING THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A FUN PLACE TO LIVE.