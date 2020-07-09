All apartments in Lee County
20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD

20139 Corkscrew Shores Boulevard · (239) 248-2455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20139 Corkscrew Shores Boulevard, Lee County, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1681 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
conference room
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AWESOME SOUTHERN LAKE VIEW and a Beautiful Home that is Ready to Move in July 1st.
Fantastic AMENITIES such as Heated pool and Spa, Grand Clubhouse , Outdoor Bar & Pavilion , Playfield & Pavilion, Bocce & Pickle Ball courts , Fishing Pier , Movement Studio & State of the Art Fitness Center, Kayak & Canoe Launch, Fire Pit, Community Gathering Room, 6 Lighted Tennis Courts, Activity & Conference Rooms All in a Gated Community just minutes East of Interstate 75. Close to Wonderful Shopping as well as a Publix & numerous Restaurants. DO NOT MISS OUT ON SEEING THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A FUN PLACE TO LIVE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have any available units?
20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have?
Some of 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD offer parking?
No, 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD has a pool.
Does 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have accessible units?
No, 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 20139 Corkscrew Shores BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
