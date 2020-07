Amenities

This community is close to the BEACH! Very nice Gated Community. Palmetto Palms is a 55 Plus Community that is within walking or biking to distance of the beach with many amenities - BBQ area, Pickleball, Washer and Dryer in residence, Library, Shuffleboard, Tennis, Volleyball - choose your activity. This Rental comes fully furnished. This property can be rented for a maximum of 7 months. This is NOT an Annual rental. Available NOW -Easy to See.