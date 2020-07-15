19343 Elston WAY

Amenities

Beautiful designer furnished 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full baths, pool and spa home in the most sought after Resort Lifestyle Community in Southwest Florida, The Place at Corkscrew. This home was newly built and boasts beautiful furnishings, a chef's kitchen, great room, private den, easy slider doors to the screened in lanai with under roof seating and a large pool and spa for your enjoyment. The Place at Corkscrew is an amenity packed community offering something for everyone. Amenities include an indoor and outdoor restaurant, poolside dining, a café and smoothie bar, a resort style pool with a 100' waterslide and lifeguard on duty, a 40-person spa, splash pad, sand play area, a 2-story fitness center, an adult only bourbon lounge, tennis, pickle ball, basketball, sand volleyball, a covered play area, a child care center, onsite community manager, door to door trolley service, sidewalks and street lights, and so much more. No annual rentals. May through October $3,000 a month; November and December $5,000 a month; January through April $6,200 per month.