Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

19343 Elston WAY

19343 Elston Way · (239) 910-1180
Location

19343 Elston Way, Lee County, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2202 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful designer furnished 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full baths, pool and spa home in the most sought after Resort Lifestyle Community in Southwest Florida, The Place at Corkscrew. This home was newly built and boasts beautiful furnishings, a chef's kitchen, great room, private den, easy slider doors to the screened in lanai with under roof seating and a large pool and spa for your enjoyment. The Place at Corkscrew is an amenity packed community offering something for everyone. Amenities include an indoor and outdoor restaurant, poolside dining, a café and smoothie bar, a resort style pool with a 100' waterslide and lifeguard on duty, a 40-person spa, splash pad, sand play area, a 2-story fitness center, an adult only bourbon lounge, tennis, pickle ball, basketball, sand volleyball, a covered play area, a child care center, onsite community manager, door to door trolley service, sidewalks and street lights, and so much more. No annual rentals. May through October $3,000 a month; November and December $5,000 a month; January through April $6,200 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19343 Elston WAY have any available units?
19343 Elston WAY has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19343 Elston WAY have?
Some of 19343 Elston WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19343 Elston WAY currently offering any rent specials?
19343 Elston WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19343 Elston WAY pet-friendly?
No, 19343 Elston WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 19343 Elston WAY offer parking?
No, 19343 Elston WAY does not offer parking.
Does 19343 Elston WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19343 Elston WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19343 Elston WAY have a pool?
Yes, 19343 Elston WAY has a pool.
Does 19343 Elston WAY have accessible units?
No, 19343 Elston WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 19343 Elston WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19343 Elston WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 19343 Elston WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 19343 Elston WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
