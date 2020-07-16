18931 Bay Woods Lake DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Move in Speical! Shadow Wood Preserve a gated community with 24 hour guard on duty. This beauty is a 1st floor unit and just shy of 1800 sq ft of living space with 2 bedrooms plus den 2 full bathrooms and 1 car garage. This property is a corner end unit and is on a cul-de-sac so no drive through traffic, just a peaceful preserve view from your screened in lanai. The property has tile and wood flooring throughout and No carpet! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and upgraded wood cabinets as well as both bathrooms. The master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets with extra shelving, double vanities and separate tile shower and garden tub. Large laundry room with huge pantry and front load washer and dryer! All utilities are included except for electricity! Water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet included in this great value! Shadow Wood Preserve also offers several amenities such as large community pool, tennis courts, bocce ball, clubhouse, play area and BBQ area. Sorry no pets and no smoking! Available now!



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. HOA application process and fees are additional.