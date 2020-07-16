All apartments in Lee County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

18931 Bay Woods Lake DR

18931 Baywoods Lake Drive · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18931 Baywoods Lake Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Move in Speical! Shadow Wood Preserve a gated community with 24 hour guard on duty. This beauty is a 1st floor unit and just shy of 1800 sq ft of living space with 2 bedrooms plus den 2 full bathrooms and 1 car garage.  This property is a corner end unit and is on a cul-de-sac so no drive through traffic, just a peaceful preserve view from your screened in lanai.  The property has tile and wood flooring throughout and No carpet!  Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and upgraded wood cabinets as well as both bathrooms.  The master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets with extra shelving, double vanities and separate tile shower and garden tub. Large laundry room with huge pantry and front load washer and dryer!  All utilities are included except for electricity! Water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet included in this great value!  Shadow Wood Preserve also offers several amenities such as large community pool, tennis courts, bocce ball, clubhouse, play area and BBQ area. Sorry no pets and no smoking! Available now!

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. HOA application process and fees are additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR have any available units?
18931 Bay Woods Lake DR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR have?
Some of 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR currently offering any rent specials?
18931 Bay Woods Lake DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR pet-friendly?
No, 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR offer parking?
Yes, 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR offers parking.
Does 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR have a pool?
Yes, 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR has a pool.
Does 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR have accessible units?
No, 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR does not have accessible units.
Does 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 18931 Bay Woods Lake DR does not have units with air conditioning.
