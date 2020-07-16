All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
18910 Bay Woods Lake DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

18910 Bay Woods Lake DR

18910 Baywoods Lake Drive · (239) 246-9899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18910 Baywoods Lake Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This immaculate, professionally-designed 1st floor end-unit condo with a private screened-in lanai invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance. With 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2 baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. The master suite has its own private bath with a large garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks, vanity area & private toilet room. Nicely furnished throughout. King size bed in Master suite. Gourmet Kitchen has Breakfast Bar, Eat-In Kitchen Space plus spacious dining room. Convenient location, close to amazing shopping, dining & entertainment in Estero! Tenants have access to the satellite pool in this community but not the golf-course clubhouse. This condo is clean, well taken care of & equipped to make your vacation here in SWFL relaxing and enjoyable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR have any available units?
18910 Bay Woods Lake DR has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR have?
Some of 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR currently offering any rent specials?
18910 Bay Woods Lake DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR pet-friendly?
No, 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR offer parking?
No, 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR does not offer parking.
Does 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR have a pool?
Yes, 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR has a pool.
Does 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR have accessible units?
No, 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR does not have accessible units.
Does 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18910 Bay Woods Lake DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe
Iona, FL 33908
Murano at Three Oaks
17167 Three Oaks Parkway
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way
Fort Myers, FL 33916
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane
Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity