18910 Bay Woods Lake DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This immaculate, professionally-designed 1st floor end-unit condo with a private screened-in lanai invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance. With 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2 baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. The master suite has its own private bath with a large garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks, vanity area & private toilet room. Nicely furnished throughout. King size bed in Master suite. Gourmet Kitchen has Breakfast Bar, Eat-In Kitchen Space plus spacious dining room. Convenient location, close to amazing shopping, dining & entertainment in Estero! Tenants have access to the satellite pool in this community but not the golf-course clubhouse. This condo is clean, well taken care of & equipped to make your vacation here in SWFL relaxing and enjoyable.