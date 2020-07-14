All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP

18247 Creekside Preserve Loop · (239) 634-8333
Location

18247 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
New Home 2 spacious bedrooms + den, 2 baths, 1 car garage, Private Driveway. Imported tile floors except for bedrooms, Large living room, formal dining, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, Double panel energy-efficient windows, screened lanai, washer and dryer in unit and much, much, more. The community features, clubhouse, designer pool, spa, and a professional exercise room. Gated protected preserve in south Fort Myers just outside of Estero. This is a prime SWFL location just minutes from I-75 for easy travel, and close to popular shopping such as Coconut Point, Miromar Outlets, and Gulf Coast Town Center. EZ to Show. Call Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP have any available units?
18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP have?
Some of 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP offers parking.
Does 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP has a pool.
Does 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP have accessible units?
No, 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
