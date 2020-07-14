18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP

Amenities
New Home 2 spacious bedrooms + den, 2 baths, 1 car garage, Private Driveway. Imported tile floors except for bedrooms, Large living room, formal dining, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, Double panel energy-efficient windows, screened lanai, washer and dryer in unit and much, much, more. The community features, clubhouse, designer pool, spa, and a professional exercise room. Gated protected preserve in south Fort Myers just outside of Estero. This is a prime SWFL location just minutes from I-75 for easy travel, and close to popular shopping such as Coconut Point, Miromar Outlets, and Gulf Coast Town Center. EZ to Show. Call Today!!