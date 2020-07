Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Well appointed 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in beautiful The Forest Country Club. Golf course view and golfing privileges are available thru The Forest Country Club for a fee. Nice community pool is steps away (next door). Spacious kitchen. Convenient to the beaches, spring training locations, restaurants and shopping. Great area to walk or bike. New carpet in both bedrooms, tile on floors in main areas.