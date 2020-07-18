All apartments in Lee County
15320 Laguna Hills DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

15320 Laguna Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15320 Laguna Hills Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Large 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home in Laguna Lakes. This home is absolutely beautiful, and very well maintained! Ceramic tile throughout the main level, and newer carpet upstairs. Home includes all appliances,with washer/dryer. Large screened in lanai, with nice view and will be great for entertaining! Laguna Lakes offers so many amenities, including a community pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, play area, and tennis courts! This home is only minutes from shopping and entertainment, and less than 25 minutes from Sanibel, Captiva, and Fort Myers Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15320 Laguna Hills DR have any available units?
15320 Laguna Hills DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee County, FL.
What amenities does 15320 Laguna Hills DR have?
Some of 15320 Laguna Hills DR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15320 Laguna Hills DR currently offering any rent specials?
15320 Laguna Hills DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15320 Laguna Hills DR pet-friendly?
No, 15320 Laguna Hills DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 15320 Laguna Hills DR offer parking?
Yes, 15320 Laguna Hills DR offers parking.
Does 15320 Laguna Hills DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15320 Laguna Hills DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15320 Laguna Hills DR have a pool?
Yes, 15320 Laguna Hills DR has a pool.
Does 15320 Laguna Hills DR have accessible units?
No, 15320 Laguna Hills DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15320 Laguna Hills DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15320 Laguna Hills DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15320 Laguna Hills DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15320 Laguna Hills DR does not have units with air conditioning.
