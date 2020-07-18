15320 Laguna Hills DR

Amenities

Large 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home in Laguna Lakes. This home is absolutely beautiful, and very well maintained! Ceramic tile throughout the main level, and newer carpet upstairs. Home includes all appliances,with washer/dryer. Large screened in lanai, with nice view and will be great for entertaining! Laguna Lakes offers so many amenities, including a community pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, play area, and tennis courts! This home is only minutes from shopping and entertainment, and less than 25 minutes from Sanibel, Captiva, and Fort Myers Beaches.